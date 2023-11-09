From Fitbit to Bose, shoppers can already snag huge deals

Get ready for one of the biggest shopping events of the year: Black Friday. And to spread some extra holiday cheer, Amazon just announced that it’s starting its official Black Friday event a whole week early this year — some of the “lowest prices of the year” will start hitting the retailer on Nov. 17, with new deals dropping as often as every five minutes through Nov. 25. And that’s not all — from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, even more deals are coming for Amazon’s Cyber Monday event.

Amazon has announced significant savings this year from top brands like YETI, Peloton, LEGO, Lancôme, IT Cosmetics, Bissell and Le Creuset. Customers are sure to find something for everyone on their shopping list. And even though the early Black Friday event is still a few days away, Amazon is already dropping some incredible deals on Fitbits, Beats Studio Buds, Bose headphones and more.

Best early Amazon Black Friday deals

Fitbit Luxe Fitness and Wellness Tracker with Stress Management, Sleep Tracking and 24/7 Heart Rate

For the fitness buff on your shopping list, the Fitbit Luxe tunes into your body, letting you track your heart rate, breathing rate, exercise, calorie burn, sleep quality and much more, with up to five days of battery life on a single charge. Our BestReviews Testing Lab loves this model because it’s less bulky than other trackers, and the detailed sleep tracking is a cool extra feature.

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds are some of the most advanced noise-canceling earbuds on the market. They’re water- and sweat-resistant for workouts or more casual use. A built-in microphone means you can also use them for calls and work.

DreamSky Compact Digital Alarm Clock with USB Charging Port

You can sleep better and wake up easier with a digital alarm clock offering a dimmable display and adjustable alarm sound that wakes you up gently — no more harsh beep in the morning. With 17,000 five-star ratings, reviewers can tell you this alarm clock is the best way to wake up.

Bose Headphones 700

Bose is a leader in both sound quality and noise canceling, and the 700 headphones offer clear sound detail and deep bass for optimum listening experience. The 25,000 five-star reviews can’t be wrong.

Ninja BN401 Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender

This Ninja’s 1,100-watt motor powers through ice and frozen fruit to easily make smoothies, and its single-serve cup lets you take your drinks on the go for ultimate convenience. It was BestReviews testers’ favorite personal blender.

Amazon Fire TV 32-inch 2-Series HD smart TV

Amazon’s Fire TV offers HD 720p resolution for crystal-clear picture quality, plus access to more than 1.5 million movies and TV shows on streaming platforms via its built-in smart capabilities.

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Snail mucin is one of the must-have beauty items of the year. This wildly viral product is always a bestseller around big sale days, and it has 44,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for its ability to repair, rejuvenate and hydrate dry and aging skin.

Lofus Sherpa Fleece Weighted Blanket

There’s ultimate comfort and coziness in this Sherpa fleece blanket, weighing 15 pounds, to apply calming pressure to your body.

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

This convenient single-serve coffee maker brews multiple cup sizes — 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce — in minutes so that you can enjoy a hot cup anytime.

JBL Tune 510BT: Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Reviewers love these wireless on-ear headphones for their clear sound, long-lasting battery and affordable price (even more so when they’re on sale).

