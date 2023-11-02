Which Christmas stocking stuffers for couples are best?

You’ve got all the gifts ready to be set out, but there’s still nothing in the Christmas stockings over the fireplace? Empty holiday stockings just won’t do. Luckily, you don’t need much to prepare the perfect pouch of goodies for your significant other. Stocking stuffers for couples don’t need to be expensive or chic — they don’t even need to be serious. They just need to let your partner know you care about them and want the special day together to go on a little longer. We rounded up a collection of small gifts for couples to give you stocking stuffer ideas for the holiday season.

Shop this article: Lindor Lindt Chocolate Truffles, Himalayan Pink Salt Body Scrub and Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera.

What makes a good stocking stuffer for couples?

Useful stocking stuffers

Just because gifts in a stocking are small doesn’t mean they have to be frivolous. Some of the best Christmas stocking stuffers provide the recipient with services and entertainment that they can take advantage of for years. A practical stocking stuffer could be anything from the classic gift card to electronics and everything in between. One of you might love finding some exfoliating mask or body scrub, whereas the other might love tasty treats or fidget toys. The value of these cheaper gifts that get a lot of use is apparent, but their hidden value is that each time they use it they’ll think of you.

Funny stocking stuffers

A small Christmas gift like a stocking stuffer is unassuming. That’s why it’s left to the end of gift giving when everything is winding down and the day switches over from presents to feasting, but sometimes it’s where you hide the best gifts, or the silliest ones. That small lull in the action provides the perfect comedic timing for fun stocking stuffers. Levity and togetherness go together pretty well, and if the gift is also something cute and useful it’s a guaranteed hit.

The 7 best stocking stuffers for couples

Sand + Fog Scented Candle

What you need to know: This hand-poured candle was made with care and contains lovely scents, including vanilla and sandalwood.

What you’ll love: These scents are considered aphrodisiacs and can help set a romantic mood.

What you should consider: The 12-ounce scented candle burns for approximately 36 hours.

Servd His and Hers The Hilarious Real-Life Couples Card Game

What you need to know: This card game for couples turns everyday life into a game, taking real scenarios that come up between partners and turning them into funny actions.

What you’ll love: This game encourages spontaneity and playfulness between couples.

What you should consider: There are 54 relationship-based cards in the deck (each player gets 27).

Lindor Lindt Chocolate Truffles

What you need to know: Truffles are the classic stocking stuffer. These chocolates are velvety smooth and set the mood for a nice, cozy night in.

What you’ll love: The creamy center of these hard chocolate shells is so smooth and melts on your tongue. It’s the perfect stocking stuffer treat to top off a Christmas morning.

What you should consider: It’s easy to eat too many of these, which can hurt your stomach.

Apple Gift Card

What you need to know: By getting your partner an Apple gift card, you’re letting them pick between all kinds of entertaining music, movies and shows, meaning you’ll have easy plans for movie night for a while.

What you’ll love: An Apple Gift Card gets them money to spend on all kinds of music, apps and games.

What you should consider: Make sure they have Apple products, or get them a gift card they can actually use.

Himalayan Pink Salt Body Scrub

What you need to know: Pink salt is highly sought after for its homeopathic qualities. After a long day, give your partner the gift of a comforting, warm bath with this scrub that rejuvenates the skin.

What you’ll love: The sensations of it against your skin as it gently scrapes away dead skin and other dirt are heavenly.

What you should consider: There’s no need to press it hard into your skin while you’re scrubbing, that might actually take some skin off. It’s recommended to use something like a loofah to scrub with gentle pressure.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera

What you need to know: This Fujifilm instant camera prints pictures in seconds, including both bright and dark scenes. There’s a one-touch selfie mode with a mirror and an adjustable lens for taking close-ups.

What you’ll love: This instant camera is perfect for preserving shared experiences and important moments together. It’s compact and very easy to use.

What you should consider: The camera comes in five pretty pastels, available with or without accessories, film and a case.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)

What you need to know: The Echo Dot is a smart speaker that listens and responds to your voice commands, plays music and acts as an intercom between rooms. This will make it easier for you to communicate and keep track of the goings-on in your everyday life together. The newest model contains a clock and the display shows you weather conditions, song titles and more.

What you’ll love: This Amazon Echo device is great for when you have your hands full but need to look something up. It also has astounding connectivity, effectively turning your home into a smart home.

What you should consider: People who worry about privacy don’t need to fret over the Echo Dot. It comes with a “microphone off” button and layers of security features to protect your privacy.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sam Bramlett writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.