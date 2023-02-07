What are the top 10 Valentine’s Day presents for her?

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re shopping for your wife, girlfriend, fiancee or mom, your search for something special is probably already well underway. Even if you already got her something for the holidays, you can find several other gifts that they’re sure to love.

If you want gifts that have that extra “wow” factor you’re looking for, take a look at this year’s trending products. And don’t forget to consider a few timeless gifts, like perfume and candy.

What you need to know about shopping for her this Valentine’s Day

Trending Valentine’s Day gifts

A few products spiked in popularity over the last couple of months, many of which became top-selling holiday gifts. Even though the holidays are over, many of these gifts are still trending. If anything, they’ve become even more popular as Valentine’s Day approaches, especially because some of them are finally back in stock.

Kitchen gadgets: Kitchen items such as air fryers, espresso machines and smart sous vide devices are perfect choices for kitchen enthusiasts.

Toiletries and cosmetics: Viral hair and beauty products, including Tatcha Water Cream and hot airbrushes, continue to garner attention for their impressive results.

Clothes: Some of the bestselling and most fashion-forward outerwear for her this season includes shackets and chic coats with belts.

Jewelry: Many people have started embracing yellow gold for 2022, particularly chain necklaces, pendants and low-profile huggie earrings with dangles.

Smartwatches: These remain one of the most-wanted electronic gifts. This year, there are plenty of new releases worth considering from Fitbit, Apple, Samsung and Garmin.

Timeless Valentine’s Day gifts

If you’re not ready to commit to a trending Valentine’s Day gift, you can always go the traditional route with timeless gifts. Chocolate, perfume, watches and footwear are tried-and-true options.

You can also buy your loved one their favorite skin care or beauty item, whether it’s mascara, moisturizer or cleanser. They’re likely to use it regularly and will appreciate it even more than other gifts. Several premium beauty and skin care brands often have free gift promotions around Valentine’s Day, so you might get even more gifts without breaking your budget.

Experiential gifts

Instead of traditional or trending Valentine’s Day presents, many people try experiential gifts. You can try gifting them a couples’ cooking class or book a historical tour of the city. Maybe you’ll even muster up the courage to take them out for sky diving lessons. While these might not be tangible gifts, they will create memories.

Remember gift receipts

Even if you have good intentions and savvy shopping skills, sometimes your recipient may need to return or exchange their gift.

It’s always a good idea to request a gift receipt with your purchase, so make sure to ask the cashier for one before they close out the transaction. If you’re buying the gift online, many retailers let you include a gift receipt or allow you to hide the prices on the packing slip.

Top 10 Valentine’s Day gifts for her

Amazon Kindle Oasis

Kindle Oasis takes relaxing reading to the next level with an adjustable warm light and ergonomic design. The device is IPX8 waterproof, so it’s perfect for bathtub reading.

Sold by Amazon

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum

A cult favorite, this Carolina Herrera perfume has a romantic scent profile featuring jasmine, velvet almond and cocoa. Warm and inviting with a unique personality, it’s a popular choice as a signature fragrance.

Sold by Amazon

Fitbit Luxe

This slim, attractive Fitbit is available in various styles and colors, including one with a luxurious gold-tone chain-link band. It comes with a six-month free trial of Fitbit Premium.

Sold by Amazon

Kendra Scott Elle Drop Earrings

These Kendra Scott earrings are made from black cut glass with elegant gold accents. This popular style pairs well with other Kendra Scott pieces and most gold-tone jewelry.

Sold by Amazon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

Not only does the Dyson Supersonic deliver a salon-quality blowout, but it also has Intelligent Heat Controls that regulate heat and minimize damage. The dryer is well-received for its ergonomic design, which features a short barrel.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Squier by Fender Classic Vibe ’60s Jazzmaster Electric Guitar

The aspiring Courtney Love or Karen O in your life will surely be thrilled with this electric guitar. It plays well, considering its midrange price tag and comes in sonic blue or sunburst.

Sold by Amazon

Anecdote Lined Journal Notebook

If the woman in your life keeps a journal or writes poetry, you’ll delight her with this gorgeous hardcover, cloth-bound edition. The pages are ruled and made from high-quality paper.

Sold by Amazon

Ooni Fyra 12 Wood Fired Outdoor Pizza Oven

This outdoor wood fired oven is a perfect gift for keen cooks, pizza lovers and fans of al fresco meals. It runs off hardwood pellets, giving that classic wood-fired flavor with less effort.

Sold by Amazon

Kneipp Pampering Mineral Bath Salt Soak Gift Set

This set of four mineral bath salts is perfect for the woman who needs to kick back and relax. It includes valerian and hops, lavender, eucalyptus and arnica versions. All the soaks in the set are vegan and cruelty-free.

Sold by Ulta Beauty

Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Belted Motorcycle Jacket

A leather jacket is a wardrobe staple with an edgy twist that can be worn over smart or casual outfits for a chic alternative style. This one is available in various colors, including black, dark red and chocolate brown in standard and plus sizes.

Sold by Amazon

