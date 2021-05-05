Best graduation gifts for her 2021

Many bracelets for her have a standard length of 6.5-7.5 inches. Depending on her wrist size, she may need to have it resized by a jeweler.

Graduation gifts for her

Graduation is right around the corner, which means celebrations will be in full swing, too. If you’d like to celebrate a special graduate with a gift, you might be wondering what to get her.

As young graduates enter the real world, whether it’s heading to college or taking their first job, they often have their eyes set on items that will support the new changes in their lives. For some graduates, there’s nothing better than a device upgrade or a designer bag. For others, cash or gift cards allow the grateful recipient to choose their gifts.

Wondering what to get her for graduation? To point you in the right direction, we’re sharing this shopping guide covering the best graduation gifts for her.

Graduation gift ideas for her

Popular graduation gifts

Graduation is a significant milestone, which is why many gift-givers choose to give something memorable or sentimental. Here are a few popular options:

Tech and luxury items remain top choices for graduation gifts. These often include upgraded devices like laptops, tablets or fine jewelry.

Practical gifts, namely higher-priced ones, are given to help furnish dorms or apartments. Premium cookware, small kitchen appliances and bedding are common gifts.

Trips and experiences leave lasting memories. These can be in the form of family cruises, funding a road trip or taking graduates out to dinner and a concert.

Sentimental gifts may include family heirlooms, such as watches, jewelry or cufflinks. Giving graduates these special items marks their rite of passage into young adulthood.

Gift cards for graduation

Gift cards remain favorite graduation gifts, especially since many retailers now offer physical and digital gift cards.

If you’re not too familiar with where a graduate likes to shop, choose a gift card from major retailers, like Amazon, department stores or tech stores. These retailers carry thousands of items across several categories, so there’s a greater likelihood the recipient will find something they like.

On the other hand, if you know precisely where a graduate shops, feel free to pick up a gift card from one of those retailers. Alternatively, you can buy a gift card from their favorite independently-owned shop in their community, like a bookstore or boutique.

Additionally, many people buy gift cards for subscription or food delivery services. They’re considered practical gifts that often get used more quickly, or more often, than other types of gifts.

Cash for graduation

No matter how prepared a new graduate is for the next chapter of their life, cash comes in handy. Some graduates add it to their savings account, while others will buy dorm essentials or splurge on a new device. Regardless, it’s a valuable gift that all graduates appreciate.

How much should I spend on graduation gifts?

The average graduation gift amount ranges between $20-$100, whereas some high-ticket gifts range anywhere from $100-$1,000.

With such a broad range, you might be wondering exactly how much you should spend. In a nutshell, there’s no hard and fast rule.

Everyone has a different budget, not to mention a unique relationship with the graduate. While closer friends and relatives may spend more, it’s not expected or required. Or, a few friends and relatives put money together to buy a high-ticket group gift.

Unique graduation gifts for her

Before she tossers her mortarboard in the air, consider choosing one of these products as her graduation gift:

Tech graduation gifts

Dell Inspiron 15.6-Inch Touch Laptop

Powerful enough for college or work use, this Dell laptop offers a smooth user experience through touch screen navigation and Windows 10.

Where to buy: Amazon

iPhone Pro Max 12

In addition to boasting Apple’s best camera technology to date, this newer iPhone has an IP86 water resistance rating and a protective Ceramic Shield.

Where to buy: Best Buy

Amazon Kindle

This affordable Kindle stores thousands of books, newspapers and audiobooks, offers glare-free reading and lasts up to a week on a single charge.

Where to buy: Amazon and Best Buy

Best friend graduation gifts

Melannco Letterboard Photo Frame Collage

Relive all the fun moments of college with this eight-frame photo collage and customizable letterboard. It’s available in four finishes and several sizes.

Where to buy: Amazon

Alex and Ani Friends Logo Bar Bangle

There are moments when living with college roommates feels like an episode of “Friends,” which makes this new Alex and Ani bangle is a fitting gift.

Where to buy: Amazon

Poluma Hardcover Lined Journal

Journaling is a great self-care activity. This attractive journal is the perfect place to hold thoughts, goals, dreams and everything in between.

Where to buy: Amazon

Luxury graduation gifts

Macy’s Cultured Fresh Water Pearl Stud Earrings

A timeless gift, these 10mm pearl studs available in 11 colors are simple and classy. Many recipients regard it as essential wear-to-work jewelry.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre EDT

This best-selling Chanel fragrance is an upbeat, fruity-floral scent. While memorable, it’s elegant without being overpowering.

Where to buy: Amazon

Urban Decay Naked3 Eyeshadow Palette

Your graduate will appreciate this Urban Decay Naked3 Palette for its neutral collection of ultra-smooth mattes, pearls and metallics. It’s considered a perfect everyday, all-occasion palette.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Coach Perry Gold-Tone Mesh Watch

The modern yet traditional design of this mesh Coach watch makes it easy to dress up or down. It has a 36mm case and a silver-white sunray dial.

Where to buy: Macy’s

MICHAEL Michael Kors Mae Medium Leather Tote

This upscale tote has a structured design with refined details. It’s popular for work or everyday wear with its spacious interior.

Where to buy: Macy’s

Practical graduation gifts

Nero Manetti Zippered Vegan Leather Portfolio

Take notes in style with this polished vegan leather portfolio, which holds a legal pad and has slots for devices, cards and documents.

Where to buy: Amazon

Breville Nespresso VertuoPlus Solo

This premium coffee maker brews café-quality cups of coffee and espresso and takes up little space on a kitchen counter.

Where to buy: Amazon

Delsey Chatelet Plus Duffel Bag

This sophisticated duffel with a strap is versatile enough to use as a work bag, carry-on or weekender.

Where to buy: Macy’s

GoWise USA Digital Air Fryer

The GoWise Digital Air Fryer remains a customer favorite for its easy, one-touch operation for eight preset cooking options.

Where to buy: Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Macy’s

