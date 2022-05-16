Which beanbag lounger is best?

Beanbags have come a long way since their lumpy and flimsy beginnings. Today they come in all kinds of shapes, sizes and designs. One of the most comfortable beanbag versions is the lounger. These large, plush bags are perfect for curling up with a book, hosting guests or just hanging out.

The best beanbag lounger is the Cozy Sack Beanbag Chair. It comes in several sizes and colors to fit your exact space and style requirements, plus you can easily wash the cover in case of accidents.

What to know before you buy a beanbag lounger

Shape and size

Beanbag loungers typically come in either round or rectangular shapes, and their sizes are usually determined by their width.

Small loungers are typically 3-4 feet wide. These can usually only fit children.

loungers are typically 3-4 feet wide. These can usually only fit children. Medium loungers are typically 5-6 feet wide. These work wonderfully for almost anyone. They can also seat two people.

loungers are typically 5-6 feet wide. These work wonderfully for almost anyone. They can also seat two people. Large loungers are typically 7-8 feet wide. These can hold up to three people at once or even let two people lay back simultaneously. These take up more space than you’d think, so double check your area before purchasing a large lounger.

Filling material

Manufacturers no longer use the uncomfortable and lumpy dried beans to fill up their beanbags. Instead, they typically use one of three materials for their filling.

Polystyrene beads are the cheapest filling option. They don’t last long, but they’re still somewhat comfortable to lay on until they degrade.

are the cheapest filling option. They don’t last long, but they’re still somewhat comfortable to lay on until they degrade. Expanded polypropylene is reasonably durable, but it’s a bit more expensive. It holds its shape well over time and will stay comfortable through the years.

is reasonably durable, but it’s a bit more expensive. It holds its shape well over time and will stay comfortable through the years. Foam provides a different feel than the bead types above, whether it’s compressed or shredded memory foam. It’s the lightest material, and many find them to be the most comfortable, plus the foam molds to your shape.

What to look for in a quality beanbag lounger

Adjustable filling

The best beanbag loungers have zippers that let you access the filling inside. This feature allows you to remove or add filling as it gets old, or you can adjust the plushness as desired.

Removable cover

Some beanbag loungers have removable covers, too. These covers make cleaning and repairing your lounger much easier, as you can spot clean and repair on a flat surface or toss the cover into a washing machine if it’s safe to do so.

How much you can expect to spend on a beanbag lounger

Budget beanbag loungers typically cost around $150 or less. And most midrange options cost up to $300. The best and biggest loungers start around $300 and can cost up to $600 or more.

Beanbag lounger FAQ

What’s the difference between a beanbag chair and a lounger?

A. The difference between a chair and a lounger is loungers tend to be much larger than beanbag chairs. They’re meant to hold someone lying down rather than seated upright. This usually makes them extra-wide, but some maintain the standard circle shape. Loungers also tend to be less structured than chairs, so multiple people can use them at once rather than only one.

Is it safe for pets to get on a beanbag lounger?

A. Yes! However, watch for their claws. If your pet does not have claws or its claws are neatly trimmed, and your bag is of good quality, it’s likely to be just fine.

How long does a beanbag lounger typically last?

A. That depends on the quality of the bag as well as how often and how roughly you use it. The average lifespan of a lounger is three to five years. Constant rough treatment of low-quality loungers will drop it down to a year or less. A well-treated, high-quality lounger can last for 10 years or more.

What’s the best beanbag lounger to buy?

Top beanbag lounger

Cozy Sack Beanbag Chair

What you need to know: This beanbag is durable, comfy and perfect for almost every household. It comes in six sizes, from 3-8 feet long.

What you’ll love: It’s available in 15 colors, including black, gray and tan. You can remove the outer shell for easy, machine-washable cleaning while the liner keeps the memory foam stuffing secure. The memory foam prevents lumping, too.

What you should consider: It needs a few days for the stuffing to expand after shipping. It also needs regular fluffing to maintain its cozy shape.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top beanbag lounger for the money

Sofa Sack Plush Beanbag Sofa

What you need to know: This is a great budget lounger for those who want a large beanbag without spending a ton.

What you’ll love: It’s 6 feet long and big enough to comfortably fit two adults. It comes in 13 colors, including black, red and two shades of blue. It’s stuffed with memory foam for optimal longevity and comfort. It comes with a soft microsuede cover that’s attractive and durable.

What you should consider: Some customers had issues getting it to fluff up after shipping. It doesn’t have a removable cover, making cleaning difficult. Some colors are more expensive than others.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Jaxx Sofa Saxx Beanbag Lounger

What you need to know: If you want a comfy beanbag lounger for a smaller space, this is a great option.

What you’ll love: It’s 4 feet long, just big enough for an adult to curl up in. It comes in 17 designs, some come with a faux suede outer shell and others have a faux fur shell. Both cover types are machine-washable and have a childproof zipper.

What you should consider: Some purchasers found it to be firmer than anticipated. If the liner gets damaged, the foam stuffing can burst out.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.



Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.