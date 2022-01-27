Which AmLactin lotion is best?

If you experience dry, scaly or flaky skin, you’ve probably tried your fair share of moisturizing products. And while many promise results, few offer long-term solutions. And you may not see much improvement, even after prolonged use. However, AmLactin lotion promises to deliver great results with deeper, long-lasting hydration.

AmLactin has two clinically-tested lotions that are formulated with lactic acid and other skin-soothing ingredients. AmLactin Rapid Relief Restoring Body Lotion, a bestselling option for patchy, flaky skin, promises up to 24 hours of relief from dry skin.

What to know before you buy an AmLactin lotion

What is AmLactin?

AmLactin is a company that manufactures two body lotions. Both the Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion and Rapid Relief Body Restoring Lotion contain between 12% to 15% of lactic acid. Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid, which gently sloughs away dead skin cells to reveal softer, smoother skin. It may also minimize the appearance of dark spots or reduce the appearance of fine lines due to its mild tightening and firming effect.

Who uses AmLactin lotion?

People who experience dry, flaky or patchy skin like using AmLactin lotion. It’s particularly effective for dry skin around the elbows, knees and upper arms. Individuals with certain skin conditions, including keratosis pilaris, often gravitate toward AmLactin lotion because it’s a gentle exfoliant that claims to reduce the occurrence of flare-ups. While this lotion is suitable for most skin types, it’s not recommended for children. You also shouldn’t apply it to sensitive, irritated or broken skin.

What to look for in a quality AmLactin lotion

Ingredients

Both AmLactin lotions are water-based and contain lactic acid. The Daily Moisturizing Lotion features mineral oil, glycerin, dimethicone and potassium sorbate. On the other hand, The Rapid Relief Lotion contains some of these ingredients as well as ceramides, stearyl alcohol, phytosphingosine and AmLactin’s patented ULTRAPLEX. These lotions are vegan and cruelty-free, and they’re made without fragrances and parabens.

Size varieties

AmLactin’s most popular size varieties include 7.9- and 14.1-ounce pump bottles. The brand offers 2-ounce travel varieties, but these are hard to find. Instead, many AmLactin loyalists use TSA-approved containers to bring their lotion with them. That way, they can bring their favorite lotion with them in their carry-on luggage, handbags and gym bags.

Long-lasting relief

While both AmLactin lotions offer long-lasting relief, you should apply them twice a day to maximize results. That being said, the Rapid Relief Lotion specifically promises relief from dry skin for up to 24 hours. The long-lasting formula includes ceramides and ULTRAPLEX, which promotes a stronger skin barrier and helps seal in moisture.

How much you can expect to spend on AmLactin lotion

AmLactin lotions cost around $10-$14 for 7.9-ounce bottles and $21-$23 for 14.1-ounce bottles. Select retailers offer value packs of both bottle sizes, which may run anywhere between $23-$25.

AmLactin lotion FAQ

Q. What is the difference between AmLactin lotion and cream?

A. AmLactin lotions have a thin consistency that feels lightweight and are easy to spread. AmLactin body and foot creams, on the other hand, are much thicker and may offer deeper hydration. The AmLactin creams often contain ULTRAPLEX, a patented ingredient designed to relieve severely parched skin.

Can I apply AmLactin lotion to my face?

A. No, AmLactin lotion is not intended for the skin on your face. The formula is unsuitable for delicate facial skin, and it may trigger breakouts or irritations. Instead, it’s better to use facial moisturizers suited for your skin type and needs.

What’s the best AmLactin lotion to buy?

Top AmLactin lotion

AmLactin Rapid Relief Restoring Body Lotion

What you need to know: Ideal for dry, flaky skin, this AmLactin formula boosts moisture and seals it in to make skin smooth, soft and hydrated.

What you’ll love: The lactic acid and ceramides lock in moisture for up to 24 hours. Unlike other deep moisturizers, this lotion has a non-greasy finish. It works particularly well on arms and hands, as well as sunburned skin.

What you should consider: Some users note it has a somewhat unusual smell, but it’s not a deal-breaker given the positive results.

Top AmLactin lotion for the money

AmLactin Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

What you need to know: If you’re looking for a daily lotion to smooth over rough skin, this gentle exfoliating formula is worth trying.

What you’ll love: The 12% lactic acid promotes healthy cell turnover. Its non-irritating formula works well with sensitive and acne-prone skin, plus it’s a popular alternative to stripping chemical and physical exfoliators. It deeply moisturizes dry hands and heels, too.

What you should consider: Some people felt the formula may have changed recently.

Worth checking out

AmLactin Ultra Smoothing Intensely Hydrating and Moisturizing Cream

What you need to know: AmLactin’s deep moisturizing cream smooths and softens rough and bumpy areas, such as the elbows and knees.

What you’ll love: It’s often used for parched hands that have become extra dry during winter weather or exposure to drying substances, like soap or hand sanitizer.

What you should consider: Some users don’t like the smell.

CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin

If you want a tried-and-true lightweight formula, this CeraVe lotion is worth a try. The ceramides and hyaluronic acid pull moisture into the skin for up to 24 hours. The lotion is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone skin.

Vanicream Moisturizing Lotion

Those with extra-sensitive skin often find success with Vanicream, which is free of irritating ingredients such as dyes, fragrance, formaldehyde and lanolin. It’s ideal for those who suffer from dry skin and other skin conditions, like eczema. The formula is non-comedogenic and even earned the Seal of Acceptance from the National Eczema Association.

