Which 24-inch wall oven is best?

The kitchen can be one of the most difficult rooms to maintain in a neat condition. If you’re looking for a way to modernize your kitchen and give it a more organized setup, installing a wall oven is a step in the right direction.

If you have 24 inches of space to work with, there are many wall ovens that size that can spruce up your kitchen. For example, the GE 24-Inch Single Electric Self-Cleaning Wall Oven has a simple design, an intuitive self-cleaning function and touchpad controls.

What to know before you buy a 24-inch wall oven

Size

If you’re looking for a 24-inch wall oven, you’ve probably measured the space you have to work with and know what will fit. However, wall ovens come in several sizes other than 24 inches, primarily 27 inches and 30 inches, but can vary by an inch or so. Even if you’re sure you need a 24-inch wall oven, it’s best to measure first and ensure it aligns with the space where you’re planning to install it.

Electric vs. gas

Many range ovens let you power them using electricity or gas, but nearly all wall ovens are powered by electricity. If you prefer having a gas oven, you may have to reconsider getting a wall oven altogether since it’s rare to find a gas-powered one.

Interior space

Wall ovens are smaller than traditional range ovens, offering approximately 3.5 cubic feet of interior space compared to 5 cubic feet. They’re excellent for saving space, but a range oven might be more suitable for cooking or baking large quantities of food.

What to look for in a quality 24-inch wall oven

Self-cleaning

Self-cleaning is a helpful feature that automatically scrubs away food debris and is usually missing from the more affordable wall ovens. However, it’s convenient and worth the extra money if you don’t want the hassle of cleaning the interior oven cavity. It’s best to look for an oven with a steam-cleaning cycle since it’s the safest method, as it doesn’t exude toxic fumes like other cleaning functions.

Convection heating

Convection heating is the technology used in air fryers and is becoming more commonplace in standard range, wall and toaster ovens. Convection heating essentially uses rapidly moving air to heat or cook food. It is safe, works fast, cooks food evenly and is a healthier alternative to frying, as it can give certain foods, such as French fries and chicken cutlets, a crispy exterior. Many wall ovens have several cooking modes and have a convection fan so that you can cook your food just right.

Safety control lock

Most modern ovens have a secure control lock that disables the control panel and prevents it from activating and heating. It’s a crucial feature, especially if you have children in your household who may accidentally start the oven.

How much you can expect to spend on a 24-inch wall oven

Most 24-inch wall ovens are $500-$1,000. However, if you don’t mind spending the money and want to spring for something more durable with several premium functions and features, you can expect to pay up to $2,000.

24-inch wall oven FAQ

Are there any smart wall ovens?

A. Few wall ovens are equipped with full-on smart functions, but some are Wi-Fi compatible and can be controlled using your smartphone.

What is the average lifespan of a wall oven?

A. It depends on how often you use one, but most wall ovens last 10 to 15 years.

What’s better: a single-stacked or double-stacked wall oven?

A. Single-stacked wall ovens are the smallest, so they’ll give your kitchen a more organized look and feel. However, if you want to be able to cook different foods simultaneously but at different temperatures, a double-stacked wall oven is ideal.

What’s the best 24-inch wall oven to buy?

Top 24-inch wall oven

GE 24-Inch Single Electric Self-Cleaning Wall Oven

What you need to know: Ditch the scrubbing with this self-cleaning oven that features an electric pad for ease of use.

What you’ll love: It has a standard window, an interior light and two racks that can hold any size of cookware and be positioned in several ways for convenience. The frameless glass door has a clean, stylish design that looks great in kitchens with a modern look.

What you should consider: Some users find it too generic and overpriced, considering that it has minimal features.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Top 24-inch wall oven for the money

Magic Chef 24-Inch Single Electric Wall Convection Oven

What you need to know: This programmable convection oven has a durable build and a timeless stainless steel and mirrored glass design.

What you’ll love: It has electronic and knob controls, a convection fan for cooking food evenly and a cooling fan that automatically activates when the oven gets too hot. It has a digital timer and two racks that can be adjusted to five different positions.

What you should consider: It’s not self-cleaning, and it doesn’t alert you with a sound when the desired cooking temperature is reached.

Where to buy: Sold by Home Depot

Worth checking out

Empava 24-Inch Convection Single Wall Oven

What you need to know: This oven is built to last, has a clean-cut, modern look and is loaded with several premium functions.

What you’ll love: This oven has 10 cooking modes, including broil, convection roast and defrost. It has a black ceramic interior, a 360-degree rotisserie function, glass touch controls and a control lock security function. Additionally, it has a three-layered tempered glass window and halogen lighting.

What you should consider: The instruction manual isn’t detailed enough for some, making installation time-consuming. Also, it takes a while to heat up to the desired temperature.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

