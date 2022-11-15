Project Yellow Light is now accepting entries for 2023!

Project Yellow Light is a national scholarship competition that encourages students to create public service advertisements (PSAs) that raise awareness of distracted driving.

The annual PSA competition is open to high school juniors and seniors and undergraduate college students. Students can create catchy video, radio, or billboard ads encouraging others not to drive distracted.

Prizes for 2023 include:

Video competition – For both the high school and college categories, the winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $8,000. Video submissions are due April 1.

Billboard competition – For both the high school and college categories, the winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Billboard submissions are due March 1.

Radio competition – For both the high school and college categories, the winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of $2,000. Radio submissions are due April 1.

Interested in learning more about Project Yellow Light? Click here.