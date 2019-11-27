Project Roadblock

Drunk driving kills someone in America every 53 minutes, representing approximately 31% of all traffic fatalities. In Tennessee, nearly 25 percent of fatal crashes involved the use of alcohol.

Of the 10,497 people who died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes in 2016, there were 6,479 drivers (62%) who had BACs of .08 g/dL or higher. The remaining fatalities consisted of 3,070 motor vehicle occupants (29%) and 948 nonoccupants (9%).

Research shows that many people think anti-drunk messages are targeted at overtly drunk drivers, and not at them. Thus, when decision time came, they would consider themselves merely “buzzed” and get behind the wheel.

Since 2005, nearly 70 percent of Americans say they have tried to stop someone from driving after drinking.

In 2014, there were 9,967 fatalities in motor vehicle crashes involving a driver with a BAC of 0.08 g/dL or higher; this was 31 percent of total traffic fatalities for the year.

The annual cost of alcohol-related crashes totals more than $44 billion. These costs represent the tangible losses that result from motor vehicle traffic crashes.

However, in cases of serious injury or death, such costs fail to capture the relatively intangible value of lost quality-of-life that results from these injuries. When quality-of-life valuations are considered, the total value of societal harm from motor vehicle traffic crashes in the United States in 2010 was an estimated $836 billion, of which $201.1 billion resulted from alcohol-impaired crashes.