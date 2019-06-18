POLL: Do you approve of the way President Trump is handling immigration?

President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people living in the country illegally ahead of announcing his re-election bid.

In a pair of tweets Monday night, Trump said that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would next week “begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.

“They will be removed as fast as they come in,” he wrote. An administration official said the effort would focus on the more than 1 million people who have been issued final deportation orders by federal judges but remain at large in the country.

*Information from the Associated Press

FINAL RESULTS:

Do you approve of the way President Trump is handling immigration?

Yes – 53%

No – 47 %

TOTAL VOTES: 6,605

