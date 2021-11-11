Daily Pledge – St. Bernard Academy – Nov. 11, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tense moments captured on a 911 call made from inside the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church moments after police say 26-year-old Dezire Baganda pulled out a gun and walked up to the altar.

On the call, you can hear the congregation yell as the pastor quickly tackled Baganda. Church members helped hold Baganda until police arrived.