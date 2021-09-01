Daily Pledge – Chapel Hill Elementary School– Sept. 1, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The US Department of Education is now investigating nearly two weeks after the Biden Administration sent a letter to Governor Bill Lee and Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn warning the governor's "opt-out" order may infringe upon districts' federal requirement to provide a safe learning environment for students.

“I’m grateful that the federal government has stepped in seeing that Tennessee is in violation of civil rights,” said Eric Moore, a Knox County parent of a COVID positive child.