Daily Pledge – Bridgeforth Middle School – Nov. 4, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The mother of missing 3-year-old Noah Clare hopes a recent AMBER Alert will be the key to finding her son safely.

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an AMBER alert for Noah Clare. Investigators say he was kidnapped by his father, 35-year-old Jacob "Jake" Clare, alongside his 16-year-old cousin Amber Clare.