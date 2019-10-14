Pledge of Allegiance

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Jere Baxter
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
Top Stories
Suspected Broadway pickpockets arrested, charged with theft
Top Stories
Poll: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are America’s favorite Halloween candy
Nashville duck gets new foot thanks to 3-D printer
‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole
New York bow hunter bags a potentially record-breaking buck
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Border Report Tour
Haunted Tennessee
Top Stories
Publishing legend has given voice to Nashville’s black community for nearly 30 years
Top Stories
Is the ‘sanctuary cities triangle’ over?
Top Stories
Grassroots group fights to defend Tennessee immigrants, fears for safety in current climate
Growing number of migrant farmworkers in Tennessee helping Ag economy
ICE in Tennessee: Man faces fifth deportation from United States
ICE: Man sought during Hermitage human chain incident is a convicted criminal
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
Enter to win: Take a Titan 2 School
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Titans bench Marcus Mariota in loss at Denver
Top Stories
Protection problems persist for Titans in Denver
WATCH- Breaking down Titans loss with Turron Davenport
Denver’s defense leads Broncos past Titans 16-0
Coco Gauff, 15, becomes the youngest tennis titlist in 15 years
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Take a Titan 2 School
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Pledge of Allegiance
Daily Pledge: Taylor Stratton Elementary — Oct. 14, 2019
Trending Stories
Authorities search for missing Gallatin boy with autism
Final suspect arrested in murder of Metro high school student
TSU, Metro police investigate shooting death of student found on campus
Kenny Dixon, drummer for Kane Brown, dies in car accident
New York bow hunter bags a potentially record-breaking buck
Don't Miss
‘Fortnite’ goes dark: Map blows up, leaving players staring at black hole
New York bow hunter bags a potentially record-breaking buck
Man charged after walking 351 miles for sex
Authorities search for missing Gallatin boy with autism
CEO reported missing from San Jose found dead in car
High school football player gets help with his tie on gameday
AMBER Alert continues for Alabama girl kidnapped from birthday party
Community Calendar