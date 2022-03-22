NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Boss (Courtesy: Pets of the Week)

Kennedy (Courtesy: Pets of the Week)

Kevin (Courtesy: Pets of the Week)

Momo (Courtesy: Pets of the Week)

Topsy (Courtesy: Pets of the Week)

Boss

Boss is the kind of boss you are happy spending lots of time with, even in your off-hours! Boss loves to run all over our play yard, showing off how playful he can be. Sometimes he needs a minute to warm up to a new person, but is a total lovebug once he is comfortable with you. If you would like to meet Boss stop by today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Kennedy

“Sweet” and “friendly” are two words everyone uses to describe Kennedy here. He is also a smart, motivated pup, already knowing how to sit and lay down. Kennedy is eager to learn more skills – provided you have a few treats to help with the learning. Kennedy makes friends quickly, and would do well in a home with other dogs. Kennedy is sure to become your best friend quickly! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Kevin

Kevin is as easy-going as they come, taking treats gently and enjoying his playtime with other dogs. When the treats come out, Kevin is eager to show off what he can do, already mastering “sit.” He is so sweet, some of our volunteer staff refer to him as their little teddy bear! Kevin is about a year old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Momo

Momo lives for a good belly rub, and adores the people who give them to him! Momo is a total lover once he gets to know you, eager to show his affection. Momo is about a year old and loves to walk on the leash, rarely pulling. Come meet Momo today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Topsy

Topsy is a three-year-old male, ready to find his adoptive home. This handsome boy loves his squeaky toys, taking them on his sniff adventures all over the play yard. He walks well on the leash and has lots of love to give to those who care for him. Making friends with Topsy is a lifetime invite to offer belly rubs! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.