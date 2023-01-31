NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Shaggy

Shaggy is a fluffy bundle of love! He gets along well with other dogs and walks well on a leash. Shaggy makes friends everywhere and has become very popular with some of the staff at the shelter. His friendly face and excellent personality is easy to fall in love with. Shaggy is about a year-and-a-half years old and weighs 44 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Octavia

Octavia has a lot of fun energy and a terrific smile. She would love to help you reach your step goals for the day, as she loves to go for walks! Octavia looks at you as if you are the only person in her world, and shows her love in lots of fun ways. She loves chasing after tennis balls and would be happy to play fetch all day. Octavia is about a year old and weighs 60 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Johnny

Johnny is a great pup who is eager to learn all kinds of new things. He is on the younger side, which is a great time to instill some excellent habits in him! Johnny already knows sit, and has shown that with patients (and a few treats), the sky is the limit. Johnny is about eight months old and weighs 42 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Meeko

Meeko is a gentle dog who love to find a cough or doggy bed to curl up in at night. She takes a little time to warm up to new people and is a great judge of character. Once you win her over, she has lots of love and affection to share. Meeko is great on a leash and would do great in an active home with lots of love. Meeko is about two-years-old and weighs 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Kiara

Kiara has the cutest face and best personality! She has been up for adoption for over a month, and is known for how well she connects with everyone she interacts with. Kiara is sweet and loves to chase a tennis ball around whenever she gets a chance. This playful girl will bring so much joy and fun to the right family! Kiara is three-years-old and weighs about 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov