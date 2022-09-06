NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Okra (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Zoey (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Penny (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Judo (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Belle Starr (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Okra

A terrific playmate who loves to show her affection, Okra would make the perfect addition to so many families in our community! Okra loves to play fetch, and is really good at bringing the ball back and gently dropping it at your feet to throw again! After a few rounds, Okra is right at home snuggling up against you and offering a few kisses while she recharges for some more playtime. Okra is about nine months old and weighs 32 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Zoey

Zoey is the ultimate snuggler, always in the mood for head scratches and belly rubs. Zoey had a warm way of looking at you when she gets her affection, letting you know just how much she appreciates it. She is great on a leash and loves to give everything a sniff when she first encounters it. Zoey weighs 56 pounds and is about a year old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Penny

Penny is a happy, fun girl who loves her time in the play yard. Penny likes to run around with her friends when they take turns chasing each other around. Penny also loves chasing after the tennis ball, and is learning a lot during her time at the shelter. Penny is already housebroken, weighs about fifty pounds and is about a year old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Judo

Judo is a smart dog, and has been learning so many new skills since arriving at MACC. Judo can shake, and he can sit and stay, waiting to move until you call him over. Judo would make a great companion to someone who wants to keep working and training him so he can keep expanding his skill set! Judo is about three years old and weighs 70 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Belle Starr

If anyone is looking for a true companion and your one and only, look no further than Belle Star. She’s the sweetest and most gentle gal. She loves pets, is an easy leash walker, and takes treats gently from your hand. Many volunteers talk about how sweet, happy and laid back she is! She would do best as the only dog in the household. Belle Starr is 48 pounds and is about seven years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov