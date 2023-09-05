NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Mimi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Farouk (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Malady (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Latso (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Aria (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Mimi

Mimi came into the shelter on the shy side, but has since evolved into the outgoing dog she is today! Through patience and persistence, the staff and volunteers gained her trust and she has grown into an amazing dog. Mimi adores playing with her shelter mates, and could chase a tennis ball all day. She is known for keeping her kennel clean and does her business outside. Mimi is about two years old and weighs 45 pounds.

Farouk

Sometimes it takes a few minutes for Farouk to warm up to new people, but once he’s comfortable, he’s as happy and content as can be. He has grown in his foster home, making friends with his foster family’s children and dogs. Farouk is a total snuggle bug who loves riding in the car and cuddling up on the couch. He is known to potty outside, so no accidents! Farouk is about two years old and weighs 35 pounds.

Malady

Malady is a gentle soul with an adorable face who will warm your heart! She is a sweet girl who enjoys playtime and downtime equally. Malady enjoys a nice walk as long as some belly rubs are involved. She makes friends everywhere she goes and would be a great addition to a terrific family! Malady is about two years old and weighs 48 pounds.

Latso

Latso is a unique dog with a sweet disposition. He has been at the shelter for the past few weeks, where he has shown that playtime is the best time! Latso would do best in a family who values playtime as much as he does. He is also ready to pause playtime when snuggles are given, with the preference given for belly rubs. Latso is about two years old and weighs 52 pounds.

Aria

A friendly and fluffy feline, Aria is looking for her adoptive family. She really likes looking at the window, especially when her bird friends show up to say hello. Aria also likes to get head rubs and has a very soft fur coat. She is about two years old and weighs five pounds.