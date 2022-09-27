NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Ted

Ted is a sweetie. He loves to get his butt scratched and does the cutest little tush wiggle and tail wag to let you know when you hit the right spot. He knows how to sit and has the capacity to learn a whole lot more. Ted is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Prince

As is the royal fashion, Prince is a calm, easy walker with a gentle and mellow play style. Prince likes to keep his palace in good shape so he is mindful to use the bathroom outside. Prince also has a fun, cuddly side to him, enjoying a game of fetch and lounging in the grass. Are you ready to be his royal family? Prince is seven years old and weighs 85 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Carver

Carver is a handsome boy…and he knows it! He loves to go for walks, and the staff at MACC is working with him to not pull on the leash so hard. Such a smart boy, we know he’ll pick it up in no time. Carver also loves to frolic in the yard, enjoying some time with his friends. Carver is about three years old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Chester

Talk about a beautiful, bouncy boy, Chester has lots of love to give to his adoptive family! Chester is a great leash-walker, rarely pulling while he explores his world. Chester is a smart pup, already knowing how to sit for treats and eager to learn so much more! Chester is about a year and a half old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Fester

Fester brings all kinds of fun and laughter every day! Fester loves spending some time outside, getting some of his energy out and exploring the world outside his kennel. He loves to zoom around the play yard, chasing the tennis ball and having a great time. He is learning how to walk gently on the leash, and we know the right family will help him become a walking machine! Fester is eight months old and weighs about 38 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov