NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Mozzie

Mozzie has spent some time with a foster family and is a sweet girl who adores people. She loves to zoom around when she gets excited, which has usually been when her favorite people wake up for the day. Mozzie does well on her leash, relishing every opportunity to get outside and get some exercise. She is about a year-and-a-half old and weighs 47 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Wanda

She might be 12 years old, but Wanda has the energy of a much younger pup! Wanda is very polite when she makes new friends, whether that is a person or a new playmate. She plays well with other dogs and has a great time splashing around the pool in the summer time. Wanda is great about doing her business outside. She is about 12 years old and weighs 59 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tupac

Tupac is a whole lot of fun! He is crate-trained and knows how to sit on cue, so that means lots of more skills can be learned easily. Tupac loves getting to know other dogs and new people, and has a great time romping around with his buddies during unstructured playtime. He also likes to chase after toys, tennis balls and loves to end his fay with lots of snuggles. Tupac is about a year-and-a-half old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Hank

Hank is as cute as they come, and loves to offer up some snuggles to get through the day. He has a lot of energy and his favorite way to get it out is by going for a nice long walk. Hank has a way of greeting you, making sure you’re comfortable with him before he hops around and gets excited. He is about two years old and weighs 60 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Reinfield

Reinfield is a sweet cat who would love to find a window to perch in. He loves to watch everyone that comes into the cat adoption room and plays with the ones he likes best. Reinfield will rub against you to show his affection, and will make a great addition to a loving family. He is about three years old and weighs ten pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov