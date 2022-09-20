NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Gemini

Gemini is a happy, energetic pup who loves spending time outside. Gemini will play with other dogs, and has a blast running around the play yard. He lives for treats, and will sit to receive one gently. Gemini is a terrific dog and just wants to find his family! Gemini is about a year and a half old and weighs 52 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Vera

Vera is a calm and gentle girl who would complete so many families in Nashville. She is good with kids and loves car rides. Vera likes to play with other dogs, but keeps it gentle and mellow, not getting too rambunctious. She is great on the leash and is happiest in a place where she can enjoy a nice long nap. Vera is about six years old and weighs 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Kane

Kane is a sweet, wiggly and happy pup, a good mix of playful and calm. He knows how to sit and is eagerly working on some other basic cues. He went on a group walk with volunteers and did great walking around all the other pups. He is funny and will keep a smile on your face! Kane is about a year old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Tootsie

A total sweetheart, Tootsie is a dog who enjoys taking it slow. She loves to take a nice, slow walk to take in everything around her. Tootsie might stop a few times on that walk to flop on the ground to enjoy some attention and affection. Tootsie would make a great companion, soaking up some weekend days on the couch and offering plenty of love. Tootsie is about five years old and weighs 64 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bombay

Bombay is so much fun, and you will fall in love once you spend some time with him! Bombay is great on the leash, hardly pulling and keeping a nice steady pace. Every so often, he takes a little time to stretch out and roll around, but then it is right back to walking! Bombay is an excellent car companion, riding gently and calmly. Bombay is about a year old and weighs about 38 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov