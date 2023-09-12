NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Evander

Evander is a playful guy who is the life of the party. He loves playing fetch, and will bring his tennis ball back for you to throw over and over again. Evander is very smart, and already knows a few simple commands. He is about a year-and-a-half old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Rumble

This sweet pup is named Rumble for his outgoing playstyle with his friends. He loves to be out in the play yard getting rowdy with his favorite canine companions. When he’s not playing, Rumble is a kindhearted sweet guy on the inside. He spends his days lounging calmly around his kennel waiting for the perfect to scoop him up. Rumble is about two years old and weighs 44 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Cassidy

Cassidy has a playful nature about her that is truly infectious! She is always up for whatever kind of fun and games you have in mind, both with other dogs and with her human friends. Cassidy is house trained, enjoys a sniffy walk and loves to give kisses. She is about a year-and-a-half old and weighs 52 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Leanne

Leanne is a little love bug. She walks well on a leash and is learning her basic commands quickly. She is very food motivated, which makes training easier. Leanne picked up housetraining quickly and knows to potty outside. She enjoys playing with other pups, but will keep herself occupied with toys too. Leanne is about a year old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Melody

Melody is a beautiful, friendly cat. She loves spending her days watching over everyone who comes in and out of the cat room at the shelter. Melody gets to know her people quickly, and would to join a family where love and pets are a big part of life. She is about two years old and weighs seven pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov