Pets of the Week for Sept. 22, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Hurley – 8 month old neutered dog

Adopt Hurley! This scruffy handsome 8 month old puppy is ready to bounce out of the shelter and into your house! He is so cute and such a great medium size. He isn’t loving shelter life and would love a cozy home much more. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Shara – 1 year old spayed dog

Adopt the most perfect Shara! Her foster reports: “She is fantastic with other dogs, children and adults, she loves to play with ropes and knots and needs hard toys because she can chew right through the soft ones! She’s a busy smart active girl who likes to learn and stay stimulated. If she is with low energy dogs she can match their energy, but if she finds a spunky friend she is ready to play all day! She is learning the basic commands, how to signal to go outside for a bathroom break, and an all around fantastic dog!” Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet her.

Castiel – 7 month old neutered dog

Hi! I’m Castiel! I am a 7 month old friendly love bug who loves other dogs, children, all people, and snuggling! I am working on my crate training and doing wonderfully and I love going for walks and playing. Foster or adopt me? Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dream – 3 year old spayed dog

Adopt Dream! Dream is a big goofy girl who would love to leave the shelter. She is a long stay resident having been here for over two weeks. She likes hanging out with other dogs, she loves just laying around and snoozing in your lap, and she’s easy to walk and more on the laid back shy side. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to take her home!

Solomon – 1 year old neutered cat

Solomon came to us when his owner lost his home. He is a friendly one year old guy looking for cuddles and companionship. He’s gorgeous and sweet and available for adoption! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Samson – 1 year old neutered cat

Samson came to us with his brother when his owner lost his home. He’s a sweet cat, friendly and loves to be scratched. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov