NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Sweet Potato (Source: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Autumn (Source: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Edward (Source: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Spirit (Source: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Nora (Source: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Nora

Nora is a beautiful, mild-mannered dog who has been at the shelter for quite some time. She is treat-motivated, which shelter staff learned by training her to sit and shake. Nora is good on the leash but occasionally needs a gentle reminder that it’s not a race. Nora is two years old and weighs about 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Spirit

Sprit is a terrific dog who loves getting outside to play. She was a big hit during a recent playgroup, getting in on the action at times and taking it easy at other times. She is about ten months old, and has a spunky personality that her adoptive family will absolutely adore! Spirit has lots to offer, and would do best in an active family with lots of love to offer her. Spirit is about 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Edward

Edward’s eyes might pull you in, but his terrific personality is what will win you over. Edward is a sweet and playful dog who loves to spend time outside. He loves to run around and play, learning a lot in his time at the shelter (even how to sit for a treat!) Edward is about three years old and weighs 62 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Autumn

Autumn is a 45-pound nine-month-old pup who handles herself well on her leash. She’s a bit timid around big barking dogs (and camera shy), so she’s extremely trusting of her people companions that offer her protection while she feels things out. She cares more about getting love than treats, but she’s happy to partake of any snacks you have to share. If you come down to her level this sweetie may even bless you with a kiss followed by a big hug. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Sweet Potato

Sweet Potato is no side dish, she’s the main course! This five-year-old girl is a sweet, wiggly dog who adores time with her favorite people. Sweet Potato is great on a leash, walking by your side and always ready for a quick break to chat or accept a belly rub. Sweet Potato is very smart, already knowing “sit” and “shake” and we know lots more is in her future. Sweet Potato weighs about 49 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov