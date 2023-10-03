NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dunkin (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Kielbasa (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Franklin (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Strawberry (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control

Dunkin

Dunkin is all ears, especially if you are asking him to play! He is a happy guy who loves to run and jump around. Dunkin still has a lot of puppy energy in him, and would do best in a home where playtime and walks are an important part of the day. He is about nine months old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Kielbasa

Kielbasa is a sweet and respectful boy who makes friends everywhere he goes. This weekend he took a little tip around town and was a big hit. Kielbasa didn’t pull on his leash and was relaxed during his entire outing. He was great in the car and loved the chance to explore the world outside the shelter. If you like getting outside, Kielbasa would love to join in! He is about a year old and weighs 56 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Franklin

Franklin is a gentle boy who loves any chance to get outside on a walk. He is always up for some snuggles and belly rubs, and repays with lots of gentle kisses. Franklin is on the younger side, and has shown a great capacity to learn – provided treats are involved. He is about eight months old and weighs 38 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Strawberry

Strawberry is a smaller girl who is a big fan of her toys. She is a chewer, so make sure you’ve got plenty of chew toys for her in your home. When she first came to the shelter, Strawberry was very shy, but she has really come out of her shell since then. She appreciates getting to know people before jumping into playtime leading to an even better connection with her. Strawberry is about three years old and weighs 26 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Foster Kitties!

MACC’S foster team is currently caring for dozens of kittens, and many are getting old enough to find their adoptive home. This litter came into the shelter last week and will stay with a foster family while they grow big and strong. If your are looking for a great kitten to add to your home, email foster.macc@nashville.gov and the staff can help you find the right one for you! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov