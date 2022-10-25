NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Otis (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Cruella (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Beatrice (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Carrie Underwood (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Oliver (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Otis

Some of the shelter’s volunteers refer to Otis as “nearly perfect”, and it’s no surprise when you learn a little more about him. Otis is a gentle dog, but can summon some good energy when the time calls. He is good with other dogs and is cat-friendly. He loves to show his affection for those who work with him, and is great on a leash. Otis is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Cruella

Cruella is a great dog who would love to find a big yard where she can run and play every day. She has a lot of energy and loves to run and zoom all over the play yard at MACC. Cruella has a beautiful coat that would help make her a great snuggle buddy. She is about nine months old and weighs 29 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Beatrice

Beatrice has quickly become a staff favorite at MACC! Beatrice is a fun girl who loves to soak up attention and pets. She is a terrific leash-walker, although she will take a few breaks during a walk to enjoy the sunshine and grass. Beatrice loves her treats, so if you welcome her into your home, make sure you are stocked up. She is three years old and weighs 77 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Carrie Underwood

You’ll remember a few weeks ago, lots of the pets at MACC were named after musical icons, and they don’t get much more iconic than Carrie Underwood! Carrie is great in the car, rode along with a volunteer to an event at Cheekwood this weekend. Carrie did well with all the other dogs, and enjoyed playing with them, too! She is about a year old and is a big fan of learning new things. The family that takes her in will absolutely adore spending lots of time together and getting all her love. Carrie weighs about 43 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Oliver

One of the sweetest cats you’ll ever meet, Oliver would love to join you in your home! Oliver is a terrific little four-year-old cat with a lot of affection to give. He is missing one of his front legs (lovingly referred to as a tri-pawd by some of our team) but that doesn’t stop him from coming up to you and asking for your attention when he wants it. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov