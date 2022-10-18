NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Woody (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Kody (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Diamond (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Pearl (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Woody

A face like this deserves all the love! Woody is a sweetheart, offering snuggles and a caring look to those who need it. He is also a big fan of getting outside and romping around the play yard, and would thrive in a home that is equally as excited about outside time. Woody is about five years old and weighs 68 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Kody

Playful and affectionate, Kody is a bundle of fun! Kody loves to get outside and chase after the ball, turning the play yard into his most happy place! He shows his appreciation and affection in adorable ways, making a great connection with so many of our terrific volunteers and staff members. Kody is about two years old and weighs 77 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Diamond

Diamond always shines bright, with both friends and the people who spend time with her! Diamond is a playful, happy girl who could chase a ball all day long! She gets along well with other dogs and shows lots of affection. If you are ready to give a belly rub, Diamond is ready to receive it and show lots of love in return. Diamond is eight months old and weighs 32 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Pearl

Pearl is such a sweet, playful and lovable dog. Her favorite things are dogs, cuddling with her people, sunbathing or romping around outside, and chewing on her toys. She can be shy at first to warm up to new people, but after a little time and some treats, she will be your best friend. She enjoys the company of her people and is always showing her love and affection. Pearl is about a year old and weighs about 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov