NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dorinda

Everyone knows Dorinda for her unique ears, but there is a lot more to this pup than meets the eye! Dorinda is affectionate loving kisses, hugs, belly rubs and sitting in your lap. She recently spent the night with one of the shelter’s foster volunteers with no accidents reported. The fosters said she did well in the car and slept through the night. Dorinda is about seven months old and weighs 36 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Thunder

Thunder is a sweet, portly gentleman with a calm demeanor and very good manners. He take his treats nice and gently and loves chasing after the tennis ball. Playtime is serious business for Thunder, and he loves sharing that special time with his favorite people. Thunder is about three years old and weighs 73 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Mumsie

Mumsie is ready for Halloween, enjoying some time with the shelter’s volunteer team trying on lots of fun outfits. She is a good sport and even got in on some posing. Mumsie is on the younger side, and has lots of energy. She really love playtime and is improving her leash manners. Mumsie is about eight months old and weighs 31 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Nutmeg

Nutmeg had a great time this weekend getting out of the shelter, and proved why he would be a great companion for an active family! He is great in the car, and even nodded off a few times during the ride. Once he reached his destination, Nutmeg was the star of the show. He made friends everywhere he went, both humans and other dogs alike. He did all of business outside and would love to find a family that he can go on lots more adventures with. Nutmeg is about four years old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dinozzo

Don’t let his tough expression fool you, Dinozzo is a sweetheart who loves to snuggle. He is a friendly kitten who did great in this foster home. Now that he is big enough for adoption, it’s clear that he has a lot of personality! Dinozzo is a cute kitten who would love to find a family to grow and enjoy life with. He is about 10 weeks old and weighs about two and a half pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov