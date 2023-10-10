NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Winnie

Winnie isn’t just any dog, she’s the perfect package! She is crate-trained, house-trained and oh-so snuggly. Winnie’s wiggles and sweetness are enough to brighten even the gloomiest of days. She’s a love bug through and through, and ready to share that love with her forever family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice is a charming mixed-breed boy with a beautiful brown coat. He is a friendly canine, and the shelter estimates that he is around five years old, so he has plenty of life and love left to give. Beetlejuice may not possess any magical powers, but he has a knack for stealing hearts with his sweet and friendly demeanor. He is looking for a home where he can be your loyal companion, play fetch in the yard and enjoy the simple pleasures of life. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Amber

If you are looking for a bundle of fun, Amber is your girl! This one-year-old pup knows how to have a blast, especially when there’s a ball involved. Amber is a self-entertainment pro, and her playful prancing in the yard will bring a smile to your face. She is ready to share her infectious energy with a loving family. Are you up for endless games of fetch and a lifetime of tail wags? Don’t miss out on this playful sweetheart! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Phaedra

At just two years old, Phaedra exudes a sense of calm that is truly heartwarming. Her favorite pastime is snuggling up with her human friends and soaking in all the affection she can get! Phaedra’s sweet eyes will capture your heart in an instant. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Coconut

Coconut, who also goes by Coco or Coco-Loco, is a perky, friendly pup who knows when its time to calm down. She loves taking a stroll through the neighborhood and hanging with her human family. Coco loves to make new friends and is already house-trained! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov