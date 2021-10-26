Pets of the Week for Oct. 26, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Roger (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Winston (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dottie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Butter Pecan (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Arvil (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Arya (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Roger and Arya (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Roger- 1 year old, neutered male

Roger is a goofy one year old who would love a home of his own or a foster! He is doggy friendly and tolerant of dog behavior that’s rude and in his face! He just wants to play all day. He loves being by his people and going on walks and rolling around in the grass. He would love someone to work with him on his crate training. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov if this lean lanky boy is for you!

Avril- 1 year old, spayed female

Initially a bit shy, sweet Avril has bloomed into a playful, happy girl. She walks politely on leash and loves romping and wrestling with other pups. Give her room to run and watch her happily bounce and zoom around the yard. Once she’s done, she leans in for pets and love. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dottie- 13 years old, spayed female

Adopt Dottie. This gorgeous floofy 13 year old gal is looking for a family! She recently was surrendered to us because her owner had to move into a senior living home. She is very sweet and social and has a lot of energy for her age – she enjoys playing with wand/string toys. She’s very quick to warm up and loves pets and attention from everyone she meets. She wants nothing more than lap snuggles and love. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Winston- 1 year old, neutered male

Winston is a beautiful, playful, high energy boy who would love to be your running buddy. He is housebroken and crate trained. He gives kisses and loves car rides. He loves treats, playing ball, and walks well on a leash. He seems to get along with other dogs, but either needs to be an only doggie, or be with another very active and playful companion who has energy who matches his own. He’s super duper dog friendly, loves walks, and loves to run and play. He’s a fan of pupperoni and peanut butter and just laying around outside! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to meet him.

Arya- 2 years old, spayed female

Being a tripod hasn’t stopped Arya from being a happy, loving cat! Arya came in with an injury to her back leg and it was determined the best thing for Arya is to amputate. She has healed wonderfully after her surgery. Even injured, she has been super friendly to staff and was an absolute angel in her foster home. She is able to do everything a four legged cat can do – use the litter box, zoom around the house, hop on the couch for pets, you name it! Arya is also a professional biscuit maker and LOVES bumping her head on people for more attention. Come meet this three legged star ar MACC or email adopt.macc@nashville.gov!

Butter Pecan- 3 years old, spayed female

Super playful, always happy “Butters” would love, love, love to play with you and your playful dog! She learns quickly the dos and don’t of the household, and can be won over by any of several tasty treats or squeaky toys, especially squeaky tennis balls. She knows “sit”, “Go Lay Down”, “No”, and “Wait” before coming in a door, learned not to go into my kitchen or eat the cat food in one day, and has learned to walk on the leash next to my dog pretty well. If she gets a little excited by smells or new things on the walk, she is easy to redirect, “Butters, Let’s go!” Butters is fine with cats (hopes they’ll play with her, but won’t chase or bother them if they won’t). She’s good in her crate but not a fan. Cover it and she will be quiet. Butters has never met a person or animal who is not a new friend. She’s a lovely dog that will bring more joy into your home!

This girl is 99 percent housetrained and the crate has helped her learn all her boundaries. She is looking for a foster family all her own or an adopter. Email us – foster.macc@nashville.gov or adopt.macc@nashville.gov