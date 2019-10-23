Pets of the Week for Oct. 23, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out Nashville’s News 2’s “Pet of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Beloved

Don’t let this gray muzzle fool you! I’m a senior dog but I’m sweet as can be and still have a little spunk left. I love treats and affection and sniffy walks outside by your side. I’m easy to walk on a leash. Won’t you be my forever home?

Samwise

Aren’t I the cutest hound dog? I am high energy and need a family that will help me get my exercises regularly. I’m smart and want to learn and already know some tricks. I’m food motivated and don’t seem to mind cats or other dogs. I’m a bit wary of strangers and small children – I’m crate trained though and enjoy having my safe space. Are you the right family for me?

Blu

I’m a handsome boy and I’m all smiles and puppy love. Once out in the play yardI like to do zoomies and play fetch with you. I’ll even drop it for a treat! I soak up the love and will lean into you for more. I’m working on my leash manners but do well with a harness. I’d make an excellent hiking and/or running companion and would prefer to be your only dog.

Chubbie

My name is Chubbie! I’ve been at the shelter for a while and am waiting on my forever home! I’m a wonderful boy who loves watching the birds outside of my window and snuggling up next to you. Come meet me!

Loretta

Hi! I’m Loretta! I’m a sweet and gentle girl who is waiting on her forever home. I would love someone who could feed me lots of treats and pet me when I curl up in their lap. Are you the one?

Metro Animal Care and Control is located at 5125 Harding Place. Click here for more.