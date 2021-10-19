Pets of the Week for Oct. 19, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Butter Pecan (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Shelly (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Midnight (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Crookshanks – 4 year old spayed cat

This gorgeous chunky black cat with yellow eyes is a four year old female named Crookshanks. She was abandoned at MACC in early October and is more than ready for her home! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov or come to our shelter to meet her. She is friendly and affectionate.

Shelly – 7 year old spayed dog

Adopt Shelly! This very special and very sweet gentle 7 year old girl came to us as a stray. We know she was loved because she hasn’t met a stranger or an animal she doesn’t love right back. Her muzzle is sprinkled with gray but she is bouncy and playful and did fantastic in playdates at the shelter with small and large dogs. She plays in a very gentle and dainty style and is a love bug to watch. She’s in foster – she loves the little dog in her foster home, she is crate trained, and calm in the house. It doesn’t get much more perfect than this girl right here. Email foster.macc@nashville.gov or adopt.macc@nashville.gov. She will need a new foster on 10/22 or can be adopted by then!

Butter Pecan – 3 year old spayed dog

A note from Butters bow wow breakout:

Super playful, always happy “Butters” would love, love, love to play with you and your playful dog! She learns quickly the dos and don’t of the household, and can be won over by any of several tasty treats or squeaky toys, especially squeaky tennis balls. She knows “sit”, “Go Lay Down”, “No”, and “Wait” before coming in a door, learned not to go into my kitchen or eat the cat food in one day, and has learned to walk on the leash next to my dog pretty well. If she gets a little excited by smells or new things on the walk, she is easy to redirect, “Butters, Let’s go!” Butters is fine with cats (hopes they’ll play with her, but won’t chase or bother them if they won’t). She’s good in her crate but not a fan. Cover it and she will be quiet. Butters has never met a person or animal who is not a new friend. She’s a lovely dog that will bring more joy into your home!

This girl is 99 percent housetrained and the crate has helped her learn all her boundaries. She is looking for a foster family all her own or an adopter. Email us – foster.macc@nashville.gov or adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Ghost – 1 year old neutered male

Adopt Ghost! This 1 year old neutered boy is incredibly sweet and has done so great in our shelter play groups. He was surrendered to us after being found tied to a stop sign in early October and he is now a long stay shelter resident. He would love to find a foster or an adoptive family. Is it you? He’s at MACC! Email us at foster.macc@nashville.gov or adopt.macc@nashville.gov and please come to the shelter during open hours to meet him!’

Midnight – 2 year old neutered dog

Adopt Midnight! This gorgeous soft boy is looking for a home. He was surrendered to us after neighbors had been caring for him when he was abandoned in a house with another pup. He’s easy on the leash, doesn’t seem to care too much about other dogs, and walks right by your side when he gets out. He’s been in play groups and will play but we would call him medium energy with a good dose of chill. He’s absolutely loving and affectionate and looking for a home of his own! Adopt.macc@nashville.gov or come meet him!