Jojo

Jojo is a big fan of offering kisses to those who spend some quality time with her! Jojo loves to snuggle and likes to take breaks during walks to sit and lean on her person. If you like slow, leisurely walks that include lots of sniffing and exploring, come meet Jojo today! Jojo is about two years old and weighs 80 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Addams

Addams has the cutest raccoon mask that he just can’t take off, even though Halloween is over. He’s a loving pup who likes a good snuggle. Addams has his basic manners down.. sits, walks well on leash and does his business outside. His play style is on the calmer side with a little bit of tag and chase with other pups. Addams is about a year old and weighs 51 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Delilah

Delilah would love to add lots of love and fun to your home! Delilah loves to go on walks, taking some time to check out her surroundings while showing lots of restraint not to pull on her leash. Delilah is also a big fan of showing affection to the people who spend time with her, leaning in for pets and snuggles. Delilah is about eight months old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Lillian

One of the hardest things about adopting Lillian is saying “no” to her because just look at that face! She is very calm, and has a good time in playgroup once she gets warmed up to the situation. Lillian would be comfortable in a home with other dogs, she just might need some time to get warmed up to them. Lillian loves to snuggle with the people who interact with her, and we know her adoptive family will be blessed with all kinds of affection! Lillian is about six years old and weighs 47 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Oliver

Oliver is a lovable cat who is a big fan of pets and head rubs. Oliver is missing one of his front legs, but that doesn’t stop him from coming up to you and asking for your attention when he wants it. Oliver is about four years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov