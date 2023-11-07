NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Hashbrown (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Cassarole (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Bounty (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Blitz (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Beau (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Blitz

Blitz is an absolute sweetheart who has captured the hearts of lots of visitors to the shelter. He is gentle on a leash, rarely pulling and enjoys all the quality time a walk can offer. Blitz shows his affection with lots of kisses and snuggles. He is almost a year old and weighs 52 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Bounty

He is ready to find his forever home, which is a place where playtime is prioritized and treats are a regular part of life. Bounty love to get out of his kennel and explore the world around him. Taking long walks with his favorite people is one of his favorite ways to get some exercise, but he also likes a good romp in the play yard. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Hashbrown

Getting to know Hashbrown is like getting smothered and covered in love! Hashbrown is an energetic, playful and smart dude. He wants to meet everyone he passes and loves to play with other dogs. Hashbrown can be a little shy at first, but he opens up as soon as he’s outside of the shelter. He is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Casserole

With so many to chose from this holiday season, there’s only one casserole who will show you this much love! Casserole is full of joy, and loves to share it with her favorite people. She snuggles up to those who spend quality time with her, and is always ready to enjoy a treat. Casserole is about two years old and weighs 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Beau

Beau is one of several kitties available for adoption, and he is just as fun and curious as all his siblings! He is as cute as they come and has a great time exploring his environment. All of that exploring takes a lot out of a kitten, so Beau is also a pro-napper. He is about 11-weeks-old and weighs a little over two pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov