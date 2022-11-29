NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s Pets of the Week segment every Tuesday.

Hozier

Hozier is a fun boy who loves to get outside and play. He can play fetch all day, gently bringing the ball back each time so you can throw it again. Hozier is friendly with other dogs and gets along well with all the staff and volunteers. Hozier is about a year old and weighs 44 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Draco

They don’t come much sweeter than Draco. Despite the marks of a previous life that couldn’t have been easy, this gentle pup is nothing but love. He has a calm, sweet personality and loves every person he meets. He is a gentle player with other pups and walks nicely on leash. Draco is approximately 3 years old and weighs 53 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Nelson

Nelson has a goofy and sweet personality that will keep a smile on your face. He likes to chase the other dogs in the play yard, basically playing tag with his friends. Nelson is popular with the other dogs and has a lot of friends, so he would do well in a home with other dogs. Nelson is about two years old and weighs 53 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Valentine

Talk about a sweetheart, inviting Valentine into your home would mean all kinds of love! Valentine gets along well with other dogs and is a great snuggler. He gives great hugs and enjoys downtime as much as he likes his playtime! Valentine is about two years old and weighs about 45 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Mufasa

Mufasa is a fluffy fella who is as friendly as they come. Mufasa is big, happy dog, and he loves to get outside. He is good on a leash, although does pull sometimes when he sees (or smells) something especially intriguing. Mufasa is very smart, so we know his leash manners will improve once he finds his loving adoptive family. Mufasa is about two years old and weighs 70 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov