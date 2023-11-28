NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Evander (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Ozzy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Boomer (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Shaggy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dio (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Evander

Evander is a great hiking buddy who loves spending time with his favorite people. He spent some time outside the shelter this weekend and was perfect houseguest. Evander enjoys smelling the flowers and enjoying all there is in his world. He is about a year and a half years old and weighs 51 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Ozzy

This guy is quite the catch! Ozzy is a heart-stealer with a wagging tail and a world of love to give! He is currently looking for a forever home or foster family to share his love with. Ozzy’s charming personality will make your days brighter. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Boomer

This little dynamo loves to play with other dogs, proving that size doesn’t matter when it comes to having to fun. Boomer is an adorable guy with short legs and a heart of gold! He is two years old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Shaggy

This sweet soul is a leash pro, sticking close and showing a calm demeanor. While “sit” may not be in his repertoire yet, his love for pupperoni and sausages is undeniable. Shaggy may be a bit picky with treats, but his heartwarming affection in the yard speaks volumes. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Dio

Dio has the most enchanting eyes, which go with his terrific personality. He shows his love by always being by your side. Dio loves his treats and learns lots of new skills once the treats come out. He has lots of energy, so his ideal adoptive family would be an active one. Dio is about three years old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov