NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Dee Dee (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Fang (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

AJ (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Coco (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Randolph (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dee Dee

Dee Dee is a calm lady, spending lots of time lounging on her shelter bed. Dee Dee is the quiet type, happy to curl up next to you for gentle pets and sweet kisses. She does have a playful side, which comes out when she joins her friends in the play yard, but is right back to her calm self once playtime is over. Dee Dee is about two years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Fang

Fang is a sweet and happy pup, who leaves a lasting impression on everyone he meets. Fang is great on a leash, staying by your side during walks. He is also good about doing his business outside. Fang plays gently with the other dogs at the shelter, preferring those on the calmer side. Fang is a little over two years old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

AJ

November is Adopt a Senior Dog Month, a chance to highlight some of the older dogs in our care like AJ. AJ is about eight years old, but he still looks forward to his walks every day. He is a friendly dog who loves to snuggle. Walks often include a couple of stops to check on his person and lean in for some pets. AJ is about 63 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Coco

Everyone is in love with Coco! She is a sweetheart who lives for her belly rubs. Coco is very treat-motivated, and the team is working with her on “sit” and “stay.” Coco has a beautiful, expressive face and is a great listener! Coco is about a year old and weighs 62 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Randolph

Randolph is such a sweet and smart dog. Randolph likes to please and learns things very fast. He loves his sniffy walks. Randolph is about a medium energy level and gets along with all the other dogs at the shelter. A shelter is no place for playful puppy energy! Randolph is about eight months old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov