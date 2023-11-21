NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” every Tuesday on Good Morning.

Dio

Dio has the most enchanting eyes, which go with his terrific personality. He shows love his by always being by your side. Dio loves his treats and learns lots of new skills once the treats come out. He has lots of energy, so his ideal adoptive family would be an active one. Dio is about three years old and weighs 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Hashbrown

Getting to know Hashbrown is like getting smothered and covered in love! Hashbrown is an energetic, playful and smart dude. He wants to meet everyone he passes, and loves to play with other dogs. Hashbrown can be a little shy at first, but he opens up as soon as he’s outside the shelter. He is about a year old and weighs 55 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Shaggy

This sweet soul is a leash pro, sticking close and showing a calm demeanor. While “sit” may not be in his repertoire yet, his love for pupperoni and sausages is undeniable. Shaggy may be a bit picky with treats, but his heartwarming affection in the yard speaks volumes. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Melody

Melody is a social butterfly among her canine companions. Her love for snuggling knows no bounds, and she is always up for an adventure. While Melody is already a smart cookie, she is still working to refine her house and leash skills. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Claude

Meet Claude! He is a gentle, sweet one-year-old kitty looking for a forever home. Claude stands out as a true gem, ready to weave joy and warmth into the lives of those lucky enough to adopt him. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov