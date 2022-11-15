NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Hershey

Hershey is a playful pup that will absolutely melt your heart! Hershey loves to make sure that her indoor time is filled with love and affection, and does her business outside to make sure her inside time is nothing but good times! She enjoys playing tag and chase with other dogs and would do well with siblings. Hersey is about ten months old and weighs 31 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Wolfie

Welcoming a friendly, funny family member into your home could be as easy as coming to meet Wolfie today! Wolfie is a sweet dog who loves to spend time outside. He oves his treats, and has the sweetest face which makes it hard to give him just one! Wolfie is about a year old and has a lot of fun and snuggly years ahead of him. Wolfie weighs about 38 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Robin

Robin is a playful pup who loves to get outside and chase after a tennis ball. Fetch is her favorite, and she brings the ball back each time. She gets along well with other dogs, and is a great playmate, chasing and running all over. Robin is about eleven months old and weighs about 33 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Chief

Chief might be a little older than a lot of our other dogs, but he still has lots of pep in his step! Chief loves to be near his people, especially in your lap. He is very easy to walk on the leash, and always makes sure to use the bathroom while out on those walks. Chief is sweet and calm, and gets along with other dogs, too. Chief is about six years old and weighs 30 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Parker

Parker is a smaller dog with a big heart. She’s incredibly loving and is not shy when it comes to showing affection. Parker is always down to cuddle, and if you need a napping buddy, she’s your girl… just don’t mind the snores! She’s great at meeting new people and is very gentle with children. Parker is also dog-friendly and tends to match others’ play style when engaging. Parker is about eight years old and weighs 34 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov