NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Nellie

Nellie’s ear pull everyone in, and her eyes are just as captivating! She is on the younger side and is eager to learn a lot and become a great member to the right family. Nellie has lots of energy and values her playtime. She gives great kisses, especially when treats are involved. Nellie is about nine months old and weighs 42 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Pepsi

Pepsi might be the biggest lap dog you’ll ever meet! He is a great adventure buddy for someone looking to run, walk or hike. Pepsi loves his dog friends and gets along with several of the other dogs at the shelter. Once his day over, he enjoys taking a nap in any lap he can find. Pepsi is about a year old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Nana

Nana is a super senior who is always up for making some fun memories. She loves connecting with new friends, forming good bonds wherever she goes. Nana walks great on the leash, rarely pulling and allowing her walking companion to enjoy themselves as much as she does. She is fully house-trained and would love to spend all day being your best friend. Nana is about 10 years old and weighs 51 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Cassidy

Meet Cassidy, a playful girl who makes friends easily. She gets along well with other dogs and is a hit when she gets to spend time with her shelter mates during play groups. Cassidy and house-trained and loves to give kisses to her favorite people. She is smart and social and would be perfect for an active family. Cassidy is about a year-and-a-half years old and weighs 50 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Blossom

Blossom is a friendly cat who connects with everyone who walks into the cat adoption room at the shelter. She was recently spayed, so she will have a little cone for a while, but is ready to find her forever home. Blossom takes a minute to warm up to new people, but once you’re on her good list, she has a lot of love to share. She is about eight months old and weighs five pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov