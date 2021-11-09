Pets of the Week for Nov. 9, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Penelope (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Oscar (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Penelope and Dottie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dottie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Penelope- 1 year old spayed dog needs foster or home!

💕 This gorgeous long legged gal hops around ever so playfully almost like a goofy boxer puppy! She is about 1 years old and very dog friendly AND likes cats! Penelope had to have part of her tail amputated and needs a medical foster. Unfortunately she has been moved a couple times and she’s back at the shelter and she’s very stressed. She would do best recovering in a stable place where she can continue to work on her crate training. She is affectionate and very smart and would be so grateful to crash with you. All supplies are provided and we will continue to monitor her tail and treat her. Can you help? Email foster.macc@nashville.gov to help Penelope!

Oscar – 2 year old neutered dog

One of our favorite long-stays at MACC is Oscar, who is spending some time with a foster family this week! Oscar is a lovable, energetic guy, but you can see here he also likes spending some time snuggled on the couch. He is loving his time in foster care, and we would love to find his adoptive home soon so he can continue enjoying the comforts of life in a home. If he sounds like a good fit in your home, email adopt.macc@nashville.gov and we will connect you!

Dottie 13 year old spayed cat

Adopt Dottie. This gorgeous floofy 13 year old gal is looking for a family! She recently was surrendered to us because her owner had to move into a senior living home. She is very sweet and social and has a lot of energy for her age – she enjoys playing with wand/string toys. She’s very quick to warm up and loves pets and attention from everyone she meets. She wants nothing more than lap snuggles and love. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov