Pets of the Week for Nov. 28, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Roger- 1 Year 3 Months old- Neutered male

Roger arrived at MACC on August 25th, 2021 as a stray and has been in and out of a few foster homes ever since. One of Rogers fosters let us know, “My weekend guest was Roger and he was at times a chill, long-legged hound and other times when a ball was tossed, happy to bring it back over and over. He loves rope tugs, chews, and exploring our backyard. He is friendly to dogs and people, tail wagging and occasionally barking a “hello, let’s play.” He potties outside takes treats gently, and knows sit and shake. On walks, he is so-so, pulling hard on a leash at first but then he settles down. He prefers quiet trails to busy streets”. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Pickle- 1 Year- Neutered male

Pickle was brought to MACC as a stray on November 1st, 2021. He recently went out on a Bow Wow Breakout. His Foster mentioned, “High Energy and loves to play with dogs! Potty trained and crate trained. Loves to snuggle after playing. Super sweet, doesn’t beg, just wants to follow you around and be your best friend.” Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.



Harley- 2 Years- Spayed Female

Harley was an Owner Surrender that came to MACC on November 3rd, 2021 and hasn’t left since. Harleys Owner informed us that she is very active, affectionate, very playful, likes to be held, and is friendly with humans and other dogs. Harley had some complications after her spay surgery and is looking for a forever home she will be able to finish recovering in, her staples need to be removed by December 3rd, and then she will be able to come off of activity restriction. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Zip- 10-Year-old- Neutered male- Currently in foster home

Zip was owner surrendered on August 3rd, 2021, weighing 20 lbs. His foster has been helping Zip with gradual weight loss through supervised caloric intake and not free feeding. Zip’s original owner stated that he is a couch potato, friendly with friends and family, sometimes social, somewhat playful, quiet, and doesn’t like to be held. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Nash- 2 Year-Neutered male- Currently in a foster home

Nash was taken to MACC as an Owner surrender on April 29th, 2021 after he was adopted from our shelter in 2019. Nash was severely overweight weighing in at 29.40 pounds and has lost 14 pounds since then, putting him currently at 15 pounds. Nash’s foster wanted to say that Nash started out very shy but after about a month he was beginning to become interested in food and eating small meals. He loves to be brushed and petted (sometimes purring) but remains very shy with no aggressive behavior exhibited. Although after having him for approximately 7 months Nash enjoys spending time with his foster family and receiving all the attention. Nash is still waiting for his forever family to cuddle with. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.