Pets of the Week for Nov. 23, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Stella (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Winnie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Winnie (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Dorothy (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Blacky (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Betty Boots (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Winnie- 6 Years old- Spayed Female- Currently in a Foster Home

Couch Potato Alert! Winnie came into the shelter on October 17th, 2021 very underweight. She went to a foster home to put on enough healthy weight so she could be spayed. A message from Winnie’s foster, “This is Winnie and she’s guaranteed to steal your heart… and your pillow. This sweet gal is 6-years-old and is simply perfect. She is a professional cuddler, a gentle soul, a quiet lady, and a wonderful all-around pup. Winnie does excellent in her crate, and she’s been a perfect house guest. She also does well with her foster sibs, though she’s just as happy on her own. She will be an amazing pet to anyone who wants a pup that is calm, sweet, and loving beyond measure.” Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Dorothy- 5 Years old- Intact Female

Dorothy arrived at MACC on November 3rd, 2021 as a stray and has been here ever since. Dorothy may be dog selective at times but plays very well with other dogs with her muzzle on as a gentle and dainty play style. She is a cuddle bug and loves people, treats and toys. When walking on pea gravel she is slightly uncomfortable but once taken onto the grass she lets loose and will play fetch all day or walk beside you carrying her stuffed animals around in her mouth. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Stella-8 Years Old- Intact Female- Currently in a Foster Home

Stella was brought to us as a stray on October 23rd, 2021. She had hair loss, dry red flaking skin, and a greasy coat. Stella went out to an amazing foster home with another dog and a cat while she healed. She is a true couch potato often found sleeping with her foster siblings but does enjoy playing with them every now and again. Stella’s foster says she is house trained, crate trained and her skin is healed enough to be spayed so she can find her forever family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Blacky- 8 years Old- Neutered Male

Blacky was surrendered to MACC on October 12th, 2021 from a home with many cats including Betty Boots. Blacky allows handling but does not always solicit attention, he is quiet and shy and may take some time to decompress in a new environment. You can find him hanging in the hammock by the window in our roundroom. Every day at the shelter he is warming up to the staff a little bit more. Blacky has the potential to be a wonderful, loving addition to a quiet home with a lot of patience while he is warming up and coming out of his shell. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Betty Boots- 8 Years Old- Spayed Female

Betty Boots was surrendered to MACC on October 12th, 2021 from a home with many cats including Blacky. Betty Boots is also very shy but when the room is quiet she will come over and curl up next to you. She enjoys head butting and leaning in for love. During Betty Boots transition into a new home it may take her some time to decompress into her new environment, she appreciates a quiet and calm space for lots of love, and has the potential to be the purrfect lap cat. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.