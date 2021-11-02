Pets of the Week for Nov. 2, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Oscar — 2 year old neutered dog

How do you spell fun? O-S-C-A-R! This guy brings a happy enthusiasm to everything he does, whether romping with doggie friends or just enjoying a walk with a friend. He knows sit, is working on other cues and keeps his kennel area tidy. The only way to make this guy any happier? Get him A-D-O-P-T-E-D! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Nasta — 2 year old spayed dog

With her petite, athletic build, our gal Nasta was designed for maxim zoomie speed and playful fun. She is great with other pups and loves to romp and chase. Her sweet, gentle personality makes her a lovely addition to any family. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov to adopt her!

Dopey — 2 year old neutered dog

While he may not be a dwarf, there is certainly something magical about our Dopey. All velvet love and sweet wiggles, he is a gentle fellow who walks nicely on leash, knows sit and loves attention. If you’d like to add some magic to your life, come fall in love with Dopey. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Cassian — 1 year old neutered dog

Hello handsome! With his rich chocolate coloring, handsome Cassian brings the good looks along with a dash of goofy charm. He is great with other dogs and loves showing off his skills at sit and shake. This gorgeous pup would do well with an active adopter or with canine siblings. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Bella – 2 year old spayed cat

Adopt Bella! This fluffy cat came in to us as an owner surrender. She patiently rests on her kennel bed when you come into the room and waits for love and attention! She can’t get enough. Come to the shelter and adopt this pretty friendly cat! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.