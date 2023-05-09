NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Meeko

Meeko is the sweetest girl with the cutest black and white fur and adorable floppy ears. She is a playful, loving pup who loves treats and knows how to sit. With her adorable face and playful personality, she’s sure to bring joy and love into your life. Meeko is about 2-years-old and weighs 39 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Johnny

Johnny is full of energy and always eager to have fun. Despite his playful nature, Johnny is incredibly affectionate and loves to cuddle up with his favorite people. He is the perfect companion for anyone who wants a happy and energetic pup by their side. Johnny is about a year old and weighs 42 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Prince

One look into Prince’s eyes and you will fall in love! Prince is a little shy with new people and takes time to warm up to a new friend. However, once he gets outside his kennel, he enjoys romps around the play yard and nice long walks. Prince would do best in an active home where he can get lots of exercise and treats. Prince is four-years-old and weighs 58 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Mimi

Mimi is a small dog with a big personality! She loves to chase after a tennis ball, and could bring it to you all day for playtime. She also loves attention, and will roll over for belly rubs when she gets some time with her favorite people. Mimi is about nine-months-old and weighs 40 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Spritz

Spritz is a bit of a shy kitty, but has been really opening up over the past couple of weeks. She takes it slow with new people, but once she builds a connection, it’s all snuggles and love. Spritz is about a year old and weighs six pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov