NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Potato (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Clark (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Sable (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Frank (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Mimi (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Potato is a good boy who loves spending time outside. He really has taken a liking to some of the volunteer team, especially on walks outside the shelter. Potato earned his name by enjoying lots of downtime once he gets some exercise. He is about three-years-old and weighs 70 pounds.

Sable is a friendly as they come, connecting with people and other dogs that stay at the shelter. She plays well with the other dogs and enjoys some time to run around outside. Sable takes her treats gently and is interested in learning some new skills and tricks as a way of enjoying more treats. She is about a year old and weighs 67 pounds.

Clark loves to join in on adventures with his favorite people. This weekend, he got to experience some of the music and gun at the Musicians Concert at Centennial Park. Clark was friendly to everyone who came up to say hi. He is about three-years-old and weighs 48 pounds.

Frank is a sweet and affectionate pup! He offers lots of love to everyone who interacts with him. Frank is very easy on a leash, rarely pulling and stopping every so often to check in on you. He knows how to sit for treats and gently takes them from your hand.

Mimi loves to hop in the car and see all there is to around town. She recently joined a volunteer trip to a few restaurants and breweries around town over the weekend and really enjoyed herself. Mimi gets along well with other dogs and is always down for a belly rub. She is about nine-months-old and weighs 37 pounds.