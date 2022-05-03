NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

George

George is a sweet, happy boy who is ready to bounce into your arms. He is about a year and a half old, but still has lots of playful puppy energy. He walks nicely on a leash and loves to sit for treats! George is kennel trained. He weighs about 37 pounds. Come meet him today at MACC! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Creed

Creed is a friendly and relatively low-energy dog, really enjoying his chance to sit with you after some playtime. His eyes are very expressive and is not shy about asking for head scratches or belly rubs. Creed is about ten months old, with lots of room to grow into a terrific little pup! He weighs about 36 pounds and can be found at MACC today. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Helga

The key to Helga’s heart can be found in her favorite treats and lots of love and attention. Sweet, smiling and spotted are all words that describe Helga. Helga is about a year old and weighs 54 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Champ

Champ is a smart, energetic dog who is ready to learn all kinds of skills! He can already sit, and is learning to shake. Champ loves to spend some time in the water, jumping and playing in our kiddie pool any chance he gets! Champ loves a good walk, and is getting better on the leash. If you are ready for a goofy, fun dog in your life, come meet Champ! Champ is 54 pounds and about a year and a half old. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Fergus

Fergus has been at MACC for about a month, spending lots of time playing and walking with our volunteer team. Fergus knows how to sit, and is excited to learn more with his adoptive family. He has plenty of energy, but also understands when it is time to slow down. Fergus is about two years old and weighs about 35 pounds. Fergus is in a foster home, so if you would like to adopt him, email foster.macc@nashville.gov.