Kali

If you need some happiness added to your family, Kali would be a perfect addition! Kali is a talkative girl who sits politely… then asks for her treat! She loves to wiggle around and play, bringing lots of smiles to the faces of our volunteer team. Kali is about ten months old, and weighs about 46 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Sawyer

Sawyer is a happy wiggly fella! He has an infectious energy that will bring out your inner child! He is so smart, he has already learned to sit for a treat! Sawyer loves to go for walks and sniff around in the play yard. He is here waiting for his forever family. Sawyer is two years old and weighs about 58 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Allegra

This happy girl is a bundle of wiggly fun! Allegra here loves to play, sharing her infectious energy with everyone who interacts with her. Allegra will sit for a treat, so we know lots of new skills are in her future. Allegra is a great little size for someone in need of a smaller dog. Allegra is about a year old and weighs about 27 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Peanut

Peanut sits nicely and has a great time with other dogs. If you don’t like to be licked, you might want to find another dog, because Peanut loves to give kisses to his favorite people! This playful pup would do best in a home that can give him lots of love, that he will be happy to return. Peanut is about a year old and weighs 41 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.

Ruby

Ruby might look like the toughest dog on the block, but deep down she is a sweet, gentle girl! Ruby loves to go for walks, rarely pulling on the leash while out. She can also already sit for a treat, and is eager to learn more! Ruby is about 2 years old and weighs about 61 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov.