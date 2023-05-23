NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Evander (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Deloris (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Littlefoot (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Kurtis (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Sleighbell (Courtesy: Metro Animal Care and Control)

Evander

Evander is an energetic and goofy pup who is the life of the party! If he’s not zooming around the yard, you can find him delivering kisses to every person he can find. Evander would thrive with a forever family who can keep him active and work on developing his basic skills. He already knows “sit” and would be happy to earn treats by learning new things. Evander is about a year old and weighs 48 pounds.

Deloris

Deloris is full of life and would be best in a home that has a lot of energy to pour into her. She is a high energy pup that loves to play fetch and connect with her dog friends. Deloris does great on a leash, so she is perfect for strolls! At 9-months-old she is bound to get into some puppy antics, so she needs a home that is able to train her.

Littlefoot

This adorable Oreo-speckled pup came into the shelter with an old front paw injury that required amputation, but she’s not letting surgery get her down! Littlefoot is friendly, affectionate, happy, playful and loves other dogs. She is house-trained and will go to the door to alert that she needs to go out. Littlefoot is about 2-years-old and weighs 40 pounds.

Sleighbell

Sleighbell loves to play with other dogs. She has been a great playmate with the other shelter dogs when the volunteer team holds play groups. Sleighbell is a goofy pup who likes to entertain her people. She is about five-years-old and weighs 83 pounds.

Kurtis

Kurtis loves rides in the car, long walks, meeting new people, belly rubs and treats! He is a quick learner when given lots of positive reinforcement. He would do best with someone who likes a sweet and gentle companion by their side. Preferably, someone who has lots of time to be home, since he doesn’t like being alone. Kurtis is about a year old and weighs 47 pounds.