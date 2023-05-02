NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville.

Igor

Igor is as sweet as they come! This three-year-old pup enjoys playtime with other dogs, walks and head scratches. He has lots of energy, so an active home is perfect for him. If Igor sounds like a great dog to add to your home, come meet him today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Deloris

Deloris is full of life and would best fit in a home that is high energy and active. She is a pup who loves fetch and playtime with others dogs. At nine months, she is bound to get into new pup antics, so she needs a home that is able to train her properly. Deloris would love to find an adoptive home, so come meet her today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Atticus

Atticus is a sweet boy who is very gentle with the people he interacts with. He takes his treats nicely and doesn’t pull on his leash. Atticus is a friendly with people and other dogs, but would do best in a home where he can soak up all the love for himself. He is about five-years-old and weighs 56 pounds. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Stephan

Stephan is a great pup that loves cuddles. He is friendly, full of energy, sweet and plays well with other dogs. He gets a little stressed from being in his kennel, but is good when there’s plenty of space to run. Stephan is 11-months-old so he is bound to get into some puppy antics. He needs a playmate who is as tolerant as they come. Come meet Stephan today! Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov

Gus

Gus would be the perfect addition to a loving family who would be up for snuggles and playtime! Gus is a great adventure buddy, riding well in the car and enjoying nice long walks. He gives terrific kisses, showing how much he cares about those in his life. Gus already knows how to sit, and there’s lots more fun skills in his future. He has a lot of love to give, and just needs to find the right family to give it to. Email adopt.macc@nashville.gov